MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $260.27 and last traded at $259.00. 75,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 610,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($21.04). The business had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($8.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MicroStrategy by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.