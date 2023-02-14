Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 118 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in VMware were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW opened at $117.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.27. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $132.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.