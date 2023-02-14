Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

