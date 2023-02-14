Mina (MINA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $168.47 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $840.63 million and $168.47 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00432869 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,309.69 or 0.28674006 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 838,491,731 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 837,936,870.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.93050731 USD and is down -7.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $158,594,846.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

