Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.28-$0.34 EPS.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

MIR opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Mirion Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth $97,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

