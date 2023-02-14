Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases 200 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.58 and a 200 day moving average of $128.92.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

