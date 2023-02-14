MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Up 38.8% in January

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MISUMI Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSSMY stock traded down 0.11 on Tuesday, hitting 12.32. 7,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is 11.83. MISUMI Group has a one year low of 9.57 and a one year high of 16.75.

MISUMI Group

MISUMI Group, Inc engages in the business of industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Factory Automation (FA) Business, Die Components Business, and Variation and One-Stop by New Alliance (VONA) Business. The FA Business segment develops and provides components such as factory automation and auto locating modules for high precision production equipment.

