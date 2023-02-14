MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 2nd

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.
MiX Telematics has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.
MiX Telematics Stock Performance
MIXT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,126. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.91.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the third quarter worth $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on MIXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
See Also
