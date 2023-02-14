MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

MiX Telematics has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.12 million, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.77.

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robin A. Frew sold 803,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $241,192.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,820,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,246,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,028,187 shares of company stock worth $937,909. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 130.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 324,568 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MIXT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Stories

