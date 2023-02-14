MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXTGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

MiX Telematics has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.12 million, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.77.

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin A. Frew sold 803,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $241,192.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,820,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,246,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,028,187 shares of company stock worth $937,909. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 130.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 324,568 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MIXT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

