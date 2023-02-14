Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.79. 44,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,788. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 399.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.50.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Stories

