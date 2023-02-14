monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MNDY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on monday.com from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.60.
monday.com Trading Up 10.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average of $115.04. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.01. monday.com has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $237.02.
Institutional Trading of monday.com
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
