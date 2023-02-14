Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Trading Down 5.3%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 1,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 23,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOND shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Mondee in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Mondee in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the third quarter valued at about $696,000. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
