Moonbeam One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.65 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001870 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $235.66 million and $11.65 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00080775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00059920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024605 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 576,345,045 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

