Morgan Stanley Increases Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $51.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s previous close.

TDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Teradata has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,699 shares of company stock valued at $973,316 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 480.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

