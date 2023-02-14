Morgan Stanley Increases Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $51.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s previous close.
TDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.
Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Teradata has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $51.81.
In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,699 shares of company stock valued at $973,316 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 480.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.
