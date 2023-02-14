Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $138.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.95% from the stock’s current price.

ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.62. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $103.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ArcBest by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in ArcBest by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

