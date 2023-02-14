Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $138.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.95% from the stock’s current price.
ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.13.
ArcBest Price Performance
Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.62. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $103.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ArcBest by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in ArcBest by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
