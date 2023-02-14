Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Roth Mkm

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $260.23 million, a PE ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.42. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

Insider Transactions at Motorcar Parts of America

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Featured Stories

