MovieBloc (MBL) Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $52.26 million and $3.86 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

