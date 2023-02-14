MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

MPZZF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.67. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,295. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of MPC Container Ships ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the provision of container tonnage, with a focus on small to mid-size containerships. It is involved in the operation of a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on fixed-rate charters. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

