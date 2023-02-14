Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COOP. Compass Point dropped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of COOP opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,738,235.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,730 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,821,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2,079.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,127,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,008 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 639.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 975,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

