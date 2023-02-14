Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc Purchases 11,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $87,780.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,365,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,678,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 24,526 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,264.88.

On Monday, January 9th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $580,991.44.

On Thursday, January 5th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 80,035 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $590,658.30.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 141,646 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,345.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.98. 577,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,127. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $14.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

