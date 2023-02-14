Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stake Boosted by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 50,452.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Murphy Oil comprises approximately 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.7 %

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.47. 342,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.40.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

