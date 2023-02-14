MVB Financial (MVBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th.

MVB Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

MVB Financial stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.86.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 276.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in MVB Financial by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

