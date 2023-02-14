MVB Financial (MVBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th.
MVB Financial Stock Up 1.4 %
MVB Financial stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.86.
MVB Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
About MVB Financial
MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MVB Financial (MVBF)
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.