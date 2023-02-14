Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Downgraded by Handelsbanken to Market Perform

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

