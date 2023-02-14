Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Downgraded by Handelsbanken to Market Perform

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Mycronic AB (publ) Price Performance
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mycronic AB (publ) (MICLF)
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Mycronic AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mycronic AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.