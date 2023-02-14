MYDA Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

Sol-Gel Technologies Profile

SLGL traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. 1,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,202. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

