MYDA Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,749 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of BM Technologies worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BM Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the second quarter worth $69,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 296.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on BM Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities cut BM Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMTX traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. 15,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of -0.08. BM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $10.13.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 million. BM Technologies had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Research analysts predict that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BM Technologies Profile



BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.



