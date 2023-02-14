MYDA Advisors LLC Has $518,000 Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 277,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 63,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OI. Royal Bank of Canada raised O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O-I Glass Price Performance

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.77. 150,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,457. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Articles

