MYDA Advisors LLC Has $963,000 Stock Position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

MYDA Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,730,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,162,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after buying an additional 174,189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 770,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

ReNew Energy Global stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.10 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. Analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

