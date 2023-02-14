MYDA Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

MYDA Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Mirion Technologies worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MIR stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. 1,711,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,452. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

