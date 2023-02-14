MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARAGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 673,764 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,869,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 294,872 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Digital by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,413,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 195,900 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $94,081.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,081.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,909,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,593,559. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $32.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $720.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 5.10.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

