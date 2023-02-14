MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 673,764 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,869,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 294,872 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Digital by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,413,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 195,900 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $94,081.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,081.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,909,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,593,559. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $32.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $720.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 5.10.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

