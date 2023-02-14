MYDA Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNA. Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 213,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 123,395 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 867.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 958,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 859,371 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $2,110,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 99,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $198,598.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,318,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,433,401.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 219,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $530,195.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943,617 shares in the company, valued at $50,683,553.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $198,598.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,318,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,433,401.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,483,961 shares of company stock worth $11,786,188. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 4.1 %

Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 9,461,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,321,949. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNA shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

