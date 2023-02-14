MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 44,924 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

MYDA Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 44,924 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG makes up 2.0% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Golar LNG worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 94.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 249,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.18 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 218.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

