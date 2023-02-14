MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 61,749 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

MYDA Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,749 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Venator Materials worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 127.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 533,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 6.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 346,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VNTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.20 to $0.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $0.60 to $0.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.89.

VNTR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,497. The company has a market cap of $69.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. Venator Materials PLC has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.74 million. Venator Materials had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

