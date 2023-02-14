MYDA Advisors LLC Takes Position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Natural Order Acquisition makes up approximately 1.2% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 86.4% in the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 5.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Natural Order Acquisition Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NOACU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,471. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

Natural Order Acquisition Profile

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies for developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

