Nantahala Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alector by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 772,398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 158.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 552,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 259,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alector by 879.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 229,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Alector Trading Up 0.8 %

Alector Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 29,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.