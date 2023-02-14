Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,913 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.20% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ana Radeljevic purchased 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,996.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Andersen purchased 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $249,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,263,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,374.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ana Radeljevic acquired 4,156 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $49,996.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,996.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 150,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MACK stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,591. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

