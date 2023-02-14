Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $11.25 Million Stake in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,245,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,838 shares during the period. Lyra Therapeutics makes up 0.7% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 17.26% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $169,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LYRA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,763. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on Lyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

