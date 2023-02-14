Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,559,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 259,889 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 6.37% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDTX stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 280,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,936. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

