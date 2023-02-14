Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Exagen worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exagen by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Exagen by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XGN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,855. Exagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33.

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.29. Exagen had a negative net margin of 82.81% and a negative return on equity of 55.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exagen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exagen to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO John Aballi bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

