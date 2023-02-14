Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,474,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 169,647 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 2.92% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CBAY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. 137,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

