Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 452,703 Shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452,703 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scully Royalty were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its holdings in Scully Royalty by 6.2% in the third quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 3,416,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 52.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Stock Up 1.1 %

Scully Royalty stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. Scully Royalty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.33.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

