Nantahala Capital Management LLC Takes $139,000 Position in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 141,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 1.82% of Cyren as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyren in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cyren in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CYRN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. Cyren Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 123.96% and a negative return on equity of 206.16%.

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, employees and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It operates through the following geographical segments: Israel, United States, Germany and Other. Its products include inbox security for office 365, threat indepth, and incident response service The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

