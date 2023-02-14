National Bank Financial Increases Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to C$14.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 963,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,831. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

