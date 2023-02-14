National Bank Financial Increases Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to C$14.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.
Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 963,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,831. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.49.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
