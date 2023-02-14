National Bank Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HBM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.23.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$6.80 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$11.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44.

In other news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$21,750,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,927,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

