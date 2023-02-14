National Bank Financial Trims Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Target Price to C$9.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAND. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.25 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SAND traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,269. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

About Sandstorm Gold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,901,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,025,000 after purchasing an additional 159,721 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth about $34,885,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,134,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,851,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 758,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.