National Bank Financial Trims Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Target Price to C$9.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAND. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.25 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.
NYSE SAND traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,269. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.
