National Bankshares Cuts Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$12.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 68.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight Capital set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

TSE AYA traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.41. 147,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,898. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.19. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$4.98 and a 52 week high of C$11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$860.73 million and a PE ratio of -205.00.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver ( TSE:AYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$9.38 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

