National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.87) to GBX 1,150 ($13.96) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.69) to GBX 1,100 ($13.35) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,106.67.
NGG stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 246,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.89. National Grid has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
