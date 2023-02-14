Navcoin Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and $2,180.27 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00221499 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00103129 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00059953 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00060053 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,498,309 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

