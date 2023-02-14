NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00010079 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.92 billion and $137.64 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00081345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00024875 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 857,996,986 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

