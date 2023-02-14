Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Achieves $30.52 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00006984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $30.52 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00433258 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,325.22 or 0.28699774 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,793,517 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.