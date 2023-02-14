Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EngageSmart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.36.

EngageSmart stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.35 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $494,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,812.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 48.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the first quarter worth about $2,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

